🚨🚀 Hezbollah responds to Israeli strikes as rockets hit northern Israel - clip 1

Looks like Israel managed to observe the ceasefire for about half an hour.

Zionist artillery is now reportedly shelling the city of Bint Jbeil.

Video description:

🚨🚀 Hezbollah responds to Israeli strikes as rockets hit northern Israel

Rockets were fired from Lebanon toward northern Israel, hitting Karmiel and Nahariya, with multiple injuries reported, including at least one serious, according to local emergency services. Fires were also reported in Nahariya.

Hezbollah said its fighters targeted Nahariya with a rocket barrage “in response to the enemy’s violation of the ceasefire agreement and its repeated attacks” on southern Lebanon.

💬 The group warned the response will continue “until the Israeli-American aggression… ceases.

Sabereen reported additional strikes on Israeli military positions in Taybeh and south of Khiam, targeting “vehicles and soldiers of the Israeli enemy army.”

Adding:

Israeli Occupation Forces issued a warning to citizens of Southern Lebanon:

Urgent message to the residents of southern Lebanon

With the ceasefire agreement entering into force, the Israeli Defense Forces continue to maintain their positions in southern Lebanon in response to the ongoing terrorist activities of Hezbollah.

For your safety and the safety of your families, and until further notice, you are requested not to move south of the Litani River.