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Why Now? What's Happening Behind the Scenes that Created Our Irrational Reaction to COVID?
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53 views • July 05, 2020
The death rate (percentage) of people dying from COVID is roughly the same as those who die from Flu every year. Yet, we've never reacted this way to these deaths before. Why now? Why are we closing schools and businesses? Why are was distancing? Why are masks mandated? Why now? What is different this time?
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