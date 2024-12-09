California Reparations - Trump Humiliates Trudeau

California introduces first-in-nation slavery reparations package





California state lawmakers introduced a slate of reparations bills on Wednesday, including a proposal to restore property taken by “race-based” cases of eminent domain and a potentially unconstitutional measure to provide state funding for “specific groups.”





The package marks a first-in-the-nation effort to give restitution to Black Americans who have been harmed by centuries of racist policies and practices. California’s legislative push is the culmination of years of research and debate, including 111-pages of recommendations issued last year by a task force.





Other states like Colorado, New York, and Massachusetts have commissioned reparations studies or task forces, but California is the first to attempt to turn those ideas into law.





https://www.politico.com/news/2024/01/31/california-black-reparations-bills-00138854









Trump humiliates Trudeau with stinging response at Mar-a-Lago





President-elect Donald Trump floated to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday that maybe Canada should become the '51st state.'





Fox News reported Monday night on new details from the impromptu Mar-a-Lago meeting, which was Trump's first face-to-face get-together with a world leader since winning reelection on November 5.





Trudeau made a surprise trip to Palm Beach, Florida on Friday after Trump threatened last Monday to impose 25 percent tariffs on Canada, blaming the U.S.'s northern neighbor for some of the illegal immigrants who have flowed in.





https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-14151235/trump-floated-trudeau-canada-51st-state.html









Trump reportedly told Justin Trudeau that Canada should become the 51st state if it can’t deal with tariffs





President-elect Donald Trump reportedly joked to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau last week that his country should become part of the United States if it can’t handle Trump’s aggressive tariff plan.





Trump, 78, made the quip during a three-hour dinner with Trudeau at his Mar-a-Lago estate on Friday — a meeting prompted by the president-elect’s threat to impose a 25% tariff on Canadian imports.





https://nypost.com/2024/12/02/us-news/trump-reportedly-told-justin-trudeau-that-canada-should-become-the-51st-state-if-they-cant-deal-with-tariffs/









President-Elect Trump Promises National Concealed Carry Reciprocity in His Next Term





In a powerful statement over the weekend, President-Elect Donald Trump reaffirmed his commitment to protecting the Second Amendment by announcing his push for national concealed carry reciprocity.





This proposal would mean that concealed carry permits issued in any one state would be recognized in all 50 states, allowing gun owners to travel without worrying about crossing state lines with their legally owned firearms.





“My administration will protect the right of self-defense wherever it is under siege. I will sign concealed carry reciprocity — your Second Amendment does not end at the state line,” Trump stated.





His son, Donald Trump Jr., expressed enthusiasm about the announcement on social media, declaring, “Boom! My father just announced concealed carry reciprocity. The Second Amendment will stay and remain protected.”





https://www.ammoland.com/2024/11/president-elect-trump-promises-national-concealed-carry-reciprocity-in-his-next-term/