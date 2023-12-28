⚡️Russian Defence Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation - (28 Dec 2023) - ENG Text, todays MOD clips only

Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(28 December 2023)

▫️ The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️ In Kupyansk direction, units of the Zapad Group of Forces supported by aviation and artillery repelled six attacks launched by assault groups of AFU 30th, 43rd, and 60th, mechanised, 57th motorised infantry, 10th mountain assault, and 95th air assault brigades near Ivanovka and Sinkovka (Kharkov region).

The enemy's losses amounted to 55 Ukrainian troops, three motor vehicles, as well as one D-30 howitzer.

▫️ In Krasny Liman direction, units of the Tsentr Group of Forces supported by artillery and heavy flamethrowers repelled three attacks launched by AFU 24th, 63rd mechanised, and 5th National Guard brigades near Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic) and Grigorovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

Up to 210 Ukrainian troops, one tank, four infantry fighting vehicles, and three motor vehicles were neutralised. U.S.-made M109 Paladin and Gvozdika self-propelled artillery systems were hit during counter-battery warfare.

▫️ In Donetsk direction, units of the Yug Group of Forces supported by artillery inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the AFU 22nd, 28th mechanised brigades, and 92nd Assault Brigade close to Andreyevka and Kleshcheyevka (Donetsk People's Republic). The enemy lost up to 239 Ukrainian personnel, three tanks, two armoured fighting vehicles, as well as five pick-up trucks. In counter-battery warfare, one Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery system, two Akatsiya self-propelled artillery systems, one Msta-B howitzer, three D-20 guns were eliminated.

▫️ In South Donetsk direction, units of the Vostok Group of Forces supported by artillery and aviation inflicted losses on enemy manpower of the AFU near Novomikhailovka (Donetsk People's Republic). The enemy lost up to 115 Ukrainian troops and three pick-up trucks. In counterbattery warfare, the Russian troops wiped out one U.S.-made М198 and one UK-made FH-70 howitzers, as well as one Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system.

▫️ In Zaporozhye direction, the Russian Group of Forces supported by air strikes and artillery fire defeated a cluster of manpower and hardware of the enemy near Rabotino and Verbovoye (Zaporozhye region).

The enemy lost up to 80 Ukrainian troops, one tank, three armoured fighting vehicles, and two pick-up trucks. In the course of the counter-battery warfare, one Msta-B howitzer, one Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, and two D-30 howitzers were eliminated.

▫️ In Kherson direction, as a result of actions of the Russian troops supported by artillery, the AFU lost up to 60 Ukrainian troops and four motor vehicles. During the counter-battery warfare, the following artillery pieces were hit: one U.S.-made M109 Paladin self-propelled artillery system, two Msta-B howitzers, one Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, as well as one D-30 howitzer. Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, and Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces have engaged a POL depot for AFU's military hardware, manpower and hardware in 138 areas during the day.



Fighter jets of the Russian Aerospace Forces shot down one Su-25 aircraft of the Ukrainian Air Force close Kramatorsk (Donetsk People's Republic).

▫️ Russian air defence means have shot down two Su-25 airplanes of Ukrainian Air Force near Novogrigorovka (Zaporozhye region) and Tokarevka (Kherson region). In addition, seven HIMARS MLRS projectiles were intercepted.



▫️ In addition, 33 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down close to Novodruzhesk, Verkhnekamenka (Lugansk People's Republic), Aleksandrovka, Verkhnetoretskoye, Staromikhailovka (Donetsk People's Republic), Verbovoye and Pshenichnoye (Zaporozhye region).

📊 In total, 563 airplanes and 262 helicopters, 10,154 unmanned aerial vehicles, 442 air defence missile systems, 14,355 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,189 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 7,550 field artillery guns and mortars, as well as 16,785 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.



