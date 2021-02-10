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The Dumbing-Down Agenda & How We Lost the Republic
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61 views • February 10, 2021
Patriot Resistance Communiqué for the Day Feb. 10, 2021: The controllers know that it is easier to kill a republic when the population is dumbed down...
Watch on RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/vdqhcp-the-dumbing-down-agenda-and-how-we-lost-the-republic.html
*** The United States of America is a “Corporation” - DEBUNKED
https://leadershipbygeorge.blogspot.com/2021/01/the-united-states-of-america-is.html
Cynthia F. Hodges, JD, LLM, MA is an attorney (WA) and author (Auriga Books).
Pen name: Tina Foster
Website: cynthiahodges.com
Blogs: leadershipbygeorge.blogspot.com, plasticmacca.blogspot.com
Watch on RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/vdqhcp-the-dumbing-down-agenda-and-how-we-lost-the-republic.html
*** The United States of America is a “Corporation” - DEBUNKED
https://leadershipbygeorge.blogspot.com/2021/01/the-united-states-of-america-is.html
Cynthia F. Hodges, JD, LLM, MA is an attorney (WA) and author (Auriga Books).
Pen name: Tina Foster
Website: cynthiahodges.com
Blogs: leadershipbygeorge.blogspot.com, plasticmacca.blogspot.com
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