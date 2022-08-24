Pelosi’s Visit to Taiwan With the Potential Changes

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gnews.org/post/p1cl2dc71
Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, you would never understand who has changed this situation the most? It’s not Americans, not Taiwanese, not Japanese or Europeans, Switzerland, to my knowledge!