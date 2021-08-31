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ANATOMY OF A HIT PIECE
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220 views • August 31, 2021
ANATOMY OF A HIT PIECE
In the wake of another hit piece on Del, we're sharing a behind-the-scenes look at how Business Insider reporter, Tom Porter, gathered information for his article. How much due diligence did he do? The answer may be surprising.
#TomPorter #BusinessInsider #Interview #VaccineDeaths #CovidDeaths #ICAN #TheHighwire #DelBigtree #HW230
POSTED: August 31, 2021
In the wake of another hit piece on Del, we're sharing a behind-the-scenes look at how Business Insider reporter, Tom Porter, gathered information for his article. How much due diligence did he do? The answer may be surprising.
#TomPorter #BusinessInsider #Interview #VaccineDeaths #CovidDeaths #ICAN #TheHighwire #DelBigtree #HW230
POSTED: August 31, 2021
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