Who Are The Seven Churches?
Life on the Narrow Road
Life on the Narrow Road
56 views • 3 days ago

Could Revelation chapters 2 and 3 be more than history in the Last Days? Could they be a global warning for the last generation about End Times? In this video, we’ll examine how each church—Ephesus, Smyrna, Pergamum, Thyatira, Sardis, Philadelphia, and Laodicea—might reflect the spiritual condition of North America, Africa, South America, Asia, Europe, Australia, and even Antarctica in these final days.

Welcome to Life on the Narrow Road! In this thought-provoking Bible lesson, Daniel Ochoa—Bible teacher and author—explores a powerful theory: that the seven letters to the seven churches in the book of Revelation may not only speak to ancient congregations in Asia Minor, but could also prophetically represent the seven continents of the world in the end times.

Website: www.timeisrunningoutthebook.com

🎥 What you’ll learn in this video:

What the lampstand really symbolizes in Revelation

Why Jesus warned the churches—and how that warning applies today

How modern continents reflect ancient church conditions

Why this message matters for believers living in the last days

📖 Key Topics Covered:

Revelation 2 and 3 explained

Prophetic symbolism in the seven churches

The role of the global Church in the end times

Spiritual trends by continent

Bible prophecy and current events

Apostasy, revival, persecution, and spiritual warfare

👉 Join the conversation in the comments:

Which church do you think represents your continent? Do you see these patterns playing out where you live?

📝 Download your free guide:

“The Seven Churches & Seven Continents – A Global End-Times Overview” (Link coming soon!)

spiritualgodholy spiritthe biblejesusmeaning of lifebible studychristiansermonstruthchurchend timesholydiscipleshipbible lessonthe gospelfollower of christsharing the gospelwalking with jesushow to live a godly lifeliving a christian lifereflecting christthe truth on the biblebeing a christianbeing right with god
