The Damage Graphene Oxide Will Do to Body When 5G Technology Activated Is More Serious

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7/21/2021 Ricardo Delgado Martín (founder of La Quinta Columa): The damage the graphene oxide will do to the body when 5G technology has been activated is more serious than the damage caused by graphene oxide itself. Those bandwidth frequencies will allow the toxicity of graphene oxide to increase very considerably, which causes all the symptoms that you know as severe COVID-19.