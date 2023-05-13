Create New Account
MEP Christine Anderson Exposes The EU Global Health Strategy As A Complete Sham
Vigilent Citizen
Published a day ago |

"The EU strategy for global health is summed up in a few sentences," attested MEP Anderson. "Throw billions of taxpayer dollars of profits down Big Pharma's throat for a useless, harmful, even deadly product."


"The interest of the EU, the WHO, and Big Pharma in public health is as great as the arms industry in world peace — namely, not at all."


https://twitter.com/VigilantFox/status/1653517286773276672?s=20 

