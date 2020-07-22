Political Reality Check, Mark Passio on The Vinny Eastwood Show

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Call in to skype: https://join.skype.com/LWL9bhtcel5o
Sponsored by Billy Te Kahika (TK)
The New Zealand Public Party
NZPP Online: https://www.nzpublicparty.org.nz/
Sign up here: https://www.nzpublicparty.org.nz/nzpp/join-today-and-save-new-zealand
Subscribe to the NZPP Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLAZOxBwpyGBJlE2zRQa-ug
Like NZPP on facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NewZealandPublicParty/
Follow NZPP on Twitter: https://twitter.com/NZPP_Official
NZPP Donations:
Bank: BNZ
Account: NZPP
02-0772-0091061-097
YOU CAN ALSO HELP BY SHARING! LIKING! COMMENTING!
SUBSCRIBING & CLICKING THE LITTLE BELL FOR NOTIFICATIONS!
The Vinny Eastwood Show,
Helping The Truth Be Heard Since 2008!
SUPPORT: http://www.patreon.com/vinnyeastwood
DONATE Drop-down Paypal buttons at: http://www.thevinnyeastwoodshow.com