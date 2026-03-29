Health Insurance Denials EXPOSED: 1 in 5 Claims Rejected While CEOs Make Millions

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Have you or someone you know ever had a medical claim or procedure denied?
Was it overturned on appeal?
Drop your experience below (no personal details). Let’s compare notes.
And if you found this breakdown helpful, share it with someone who’s battling insurance right now.
#HealthInsurance #MedicalDenials #PriorAuthorization #HealthcareCosts #InsuranceCompanies #MedicalBills #HealthcareSystem #BehindTheLine #InsuranceProfits #ExecutivePay #PatientAdvocacy #HealthcareReform #MedicalDebt
0:00Intro
0:51Cost of Coverage
1:35Claim Denials
4:18Prior Authorization
5:43Corporate Profits
6:30Executive Compensation
7:15Incentive Structure
8:19Practical Advice
9:19My Thoughts
10:33End Screen