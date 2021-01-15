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"Animals are Dirty & Dangerous" - Hungary to kill 101k Hens - Pets Next? ( MORE INSANITY )
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80 views • January 15, 2021
"Animals are Dirty & Dangerous" - Hungary to kill 101k Hens - Pets Next?, Pets Next? ( MORE INSANITY )
CREDITS , https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCI-Am0t4qQaP_Do9FwMWw3Q
QUOTE ,, Never be bullied into silence. Never allow yourself to be made a victim. Accept no one's definition of your life; define yourself. Harvey Fierstein
CREDITS , https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCI-Am0t4qQaP_Do9FwMWw3Q
QUOTE ,, Never be bullied into silence. Never allow yourself to be made a victim. Accept no one's definition of your life; define yourself. Harvey Fierstein
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