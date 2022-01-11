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Rachel lies and now a booster
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263 views • January 11, 2022
Think of the millions of people who trust Rachel Maddow and got the vaccine because of her endorsement. Think of all the millions of people that have been conned into taking this poison antidote propagated by the media and implemented by their government. The fact that they continue to promote a “vaccine” which was specific for the symptoms of the alpha, Wuhan virus is disgustful. Having her children mandated into getting the inoculation is despicable.
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