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Is The United Nations Preparing To Confiscate Guns In America? If Not, Then Why’d They Just Do This?
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616 views • January 02, 2020
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For More Information See:
https://www.infowars.com/why-is-the-un-hiring-english-speaking-disarmament-officers-in-new-york/?
https://info.publicintelligence.net/USArmy-InternmentResettlement.pdf
https://www.infowars.com/new-york-un-office-recruits-paramilitary-troops-for-disarmament-reintegration-of-us-civilians/
http://archive.is/u7RMj
https://www.un.org/disarmament/
GET FIRST YEAR FOR $60 USE CODE: 2020
GET A VPN: http://hidewithlisa.com/
(30 Day Free Trial)
For More Information See:
https://www.infowars.com/why-is-the-un-hiring-english-speaking-disarmament-officers-in-new-york/?
https://info.publicintelligence.net/USArmy-InternmentResettlement.pdf
https://www.infowars.com/new-york-un-office-recruits-paramilitary-troops-for-disarmament-reintegration-of-us-civilians/
http://archive.is/u7RMj
https://www.un.org/disarmament/
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