Natural Solutions for Thyroid Disease and Hormone Imbalance with Dr. Dana Gibbs

Could your thyroid be affecting far more than you realize? In this fascinating episode, Dr. Hotze sits down with thyroid specialist and ENT physician Dr. Dana Gibbs to discuss how understanding thyroid health transformed both of their medical practices and personal lives.

Dr. Gibbs shares her own journey of struggling for years with fatigue, irregular periods, low energy, hair loss, and other symptoms despite being told her thyroid tests were normal. After attending one of Dr. Hotze’s lectures on thyroid health, she began to recognize many of the classic symptoms of hypothyroidism in herself. She discusses how starting natural desiccated thyroid hormone therapy dramatically improved her health and ultimately changed the direction of her medical career.

Together, Dr. Hotze and Dr. Gibbs explore the limitations of relying solely on laboratory testing, the importance of evaluating symptoms and clinical presentation, and the role thyroid hormones play in metabolism, energy production, mental clarity, hormonal balance, and overall well-being. They also discuss how addressing underlying thyroid dysfunction has helped many individuals improve their health, regain vitality, and in some cases even overcome fertility challenges.

To learn more about Dr. Dana Gibbs, visit www.DanaGibbsMD.com or check out her podcast, “Beyond the Thyroid.”

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