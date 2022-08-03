6 garlic cloves, raw, daily, for an immunity boost. Only for the tough… MVI_6522

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Yes, it makes your breath potent and body odour challenging, but raw garlic is one of nature’s gifts for immunity and health boosting in general. Disclaimer: this is not medical advice, I am not medically qualified. If you are using synthetic blood thinners, investigate whether garlic is safe for you; perhaps a medical doctor can advise.