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Demons Now Seen! Paranormal Reporters Cannot Ignore this Evidence!
Richard Bruce
Richard Bruce
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141 views • August 28, 2020
In 2013 I figured out how to see indwelling demons in people with a simple video camera
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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