VAX POISON INJECTIONS DESTROY LEGS OF JOURNALIST AND HER SON

Apr 3, 2024
"The health team tries to detect the ailment she is suffering from."
###
https://twitter.com/tulloch1978/status/1774796960718840186
Helena Resano, Presenter of LaSexta, Paralyzed from the waist down. "More Vaccines & Faster" Journalist, hospitalized, waiting for medical diagnosis. "My mother called me to tell me that she already had the first dose we both screamed with happiness."
###
"More vaccines and faster"
https://www.infolibreDOTes/opinion/columnas/a-la-escucha/vacunas-rapido_1_1195834.html
###
Frank Sinatra - One For My Baby (And One More For the Road)
https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=hkwdkUXQ1yo
###
Download video best quality:
https://drive.proton.me/urls/1YMXQ3PNH0#2klAnLdaR9CU
Download video compressed:
https://seed125.bitchute.com/HcR3pLdZtqqE/yKQIEIafocKd.mp4
###
Thank you for watching and sharing my videos!
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/yKQIEIafocKd/
