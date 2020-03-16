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Why Do So Many Children Go Missing?
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88 views • March 16, 2020
Each year hundreds of thousands of children in the US go missing, many never heard from again. What is happening to these children? In this special 'Off The Cuff' edition of The Truth Podcast, I reveal some of the facts about missing children and reasons children are going missing.
For more information on what's discussed, visit TruthPodcastQE.com
For more information on what's discussed, visit TruthPodcastQE.com
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