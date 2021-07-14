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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1710 - Casey Tinker - Wooten is arrested
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0 view • July 14, 2021
Casey was in his car, when Wooten and two others pulled up in a stolen car and attempted to rob him. When Casey fought back, he was shot twice, before the attackers fled. Casey managed to drive away, but only made it 3 blocks before dying.
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