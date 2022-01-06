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Rand Paul exposes Dems’ big lie to game the voting system
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0 view • January 06, 2022
Senator Rand Paul comments on Democrats’ push for what they deem ‘voting rights,’ safety for kids in schools at this stage of the pandemic, plus his decision to break from YouTube amid the backdrop of the platform’s blatant censorship.
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