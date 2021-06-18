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MONOPOLY: FOLLOW THE MONEY - AN OVERVIEW OF THE GREAT RESET
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252 views • June 18, 2021
Only two companies hold a monopoly in all industries in the world: Vanguard and BlackRock.
Why is this never talked about in the media?
This great, informative video gives an overview of what is currently happening in the world.
Download the video:
https://dlsharefile.com/file/MGVlZDAwZDAt
Source: TruthVideos1984
Why is this never talked about in the media?
This great, informative video gives an overview of what is currently happening in the world.
Download the video:
https://dlsharefile.com/file/MGVlZDAwZDAt
Source: TruthVideos1984
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