BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

4.24.26: Ohio Property Tax Abolition: Do we have the votes?
Strictly Speaking: Unfiltered with Bob Frantz
Strictly Speaking: Unfiltered with Bob Frantz
136 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
5 views • 14 days ago

Brian Massie, the statewide leader of the movement to abolish property taxes in Ohio. Thursday, he unveiled the signature count for getting the initiative on the November ballot. He will join us live with the details and the projections.

In addition, Hilary Jackson of Moms For Liberty will join us to react to the SPLC (Socialists Pushing Leftist Crap) indictment, particularly since the left wing organization has included M4L on their "hate group" list. All that plus a Free For All Friday in the Live Chat!

Strictly Speaking: UNFILTERED is a daily, unapologetic conservative livestream covering politics, culture, faith, family and freedom—without corporate filters, censorship, or compromise.

🔴 LIVE daily conservative commentary on the biggest political and cultural stories
🎙️ Unfiltered interviews with elected officials, candidates, and conservative voices
🇺🇸 Faith, family, and freedom—front and center
🚫 No corporate radio. No micromanaging. No compromise. No more bullshit.

📅 Live weekdays + Special subscriber shows TBA
Typically 7-9 AM EST
🔔 Subscribe & hit notifications so you never miss a show

👉 SUBSCRIBE to support independent conservative media
👉 LIKE & RUMBLE every stream to beat the algorithm
👉 SHARE clips with friends who still believe in America

💥 Support Our Work
This show is funded by viewers and patriots—not corporations. If you believe in promoting independent conservative voices, please consider supporting us below:
• GiveSendGo: RestoreOurVoices
• PayPal: @RobertFrantz697
• Venmo: @Bob-Frantz-1
• CashApp: @ $FrantMedia
Monthly supporters welcomed and appreciated!

Keywords
politicsdaily newsconservative talk radiobob frantzstrictly speaking
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Bitcoin Price Tops $81,000 for the First Time Since January 2026

Bitcoin Price Tops $81,000 for the First Time Since January 2026

Sterling Ashworth
Coinbase Reduces Workforce by 14% as CEO Cites Crypto Market Conditions and AI Adoption

Coinbase Reduces Workforce by 14% as CEO Cites Crypto Market Conditions and AI Adoption

Chase Codewell
Chevron&#8217;s Mike Wirth Warns of Emerging Physical Shortages in Crude Oil, Asian Markets to be Hit Hard

Chevron’s Mike Wirth Warns of Emerging Physical Shortages in Crude Oil, Asian Markets to be Hit Hard

Sterling Ashworth
Strait of Hormuz crisis deepens as global powers jockey for control amid rising tensions

Strait of Hormuz crisis deepens as global powers jockey for control amid rising tensions

Patrick Lewis
Oil Prices Surge Past $114 After Iranian Attacks on UAE Raise Supply Concerns

Oil Prices Surge Past $114 After Iranian Attacks on UAE Raise Supply Concerns

Garrison Vance
Fed Official: Iran War Limits Central Bank&#8217;s Ability to Provide Rate Guidance

Fed Official: Iran War Limits Central Bank’s Ability to Provide Rate Guidance

Sterling Ashworth
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy