4.24.26: Ohio Property Tax Abolition: Do we have the votes?

Brian Massie, the statewide leader of the movement to abolish property taxes in Ohio. Thursday, he unveiled the signature count for getting the initiative on the November ballot. He will join us live with the details and the projections.



In addition, Hilary Jackson of Moms For Liberty will join us to react to the SPLC (Socialists Pushing Leftist Crap) indictment, particularly since the left wing organization has included M4L on their "hate group" list. All that plus a Free For All Friday in the Live Chat!



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