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A Divine Revelation of Angels: Power of Praise
Psalm 148:1-5 KJV
[1] Praise ye the LORD. Praise ye the LORD from the heavens: Praise him in the heights. [2] Praise ye him, all his angels: Praise ye him, all his hosts. [3] Praise ye him, sun and moon: Praise him, all ye stars of light. [4] Praise him, ye heavens of heavens, And ye waters that be above the heavens. [5] Let them praise the name of the LORD: For he commanded, and they were created.
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