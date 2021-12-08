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Australia: Clive Palmer Exposes Covid Corruption
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545 views • December 08, 2021
Clive Palmer of the United Australia Party, discusses the bribes handed out to the Australian Premier by Pfizer and AstraZeneca, and the conflicts of interest in the government, the media censorship, the threats to the freedom of the press, and the unconstitutional vax coercion.
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