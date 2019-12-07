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Secret Gospel of Mark - Jesus initiated his Apostles in secret
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78 views • December 07, 2019
The Mar Saba letter' is a Greek document which scholar Morton Smith reported in 1973 that he had discovered in the library of the Mar Saba monastery in 1958. The letter, addressed to one Theodore, discusses a "Secret Gospel of Mark" and quotes two excerpts from this gospel, one of which mentions "the mystery of the kingdom of God." Clement begins by commending Theodore's actions against the Carpocratians, a heretical sect. He then turns to address questions posed by Theodore regarding the Gospel of Mark, a secret variant of which the Carpocratians claim to have. Clement admits to knowledge of a second secret or mystical version of the gospel, written by Mark for "those being perfected". However, he asserts that the version promoted by the Carpocratians is not an accurate representation of this; they have corrupted the original with their own false additions. Morton Smith argued that Clement's discovery could likely be genuine. According to him, the historical Jesus was a magus possessed by the Spirit. Jesus baptises the resurrected dead man in a possible same-sex act, and the libertinism of Jesus was then later suppressed by James, the brother of Jesus, and Paul.
From a BBC documentary "Jesus the Evidence" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2YxoeBzC4CE
MAR SABA LETTER: The book is still in the patriarchal library. The latest effort to find the letter was done by Agamemnon Tselikas a few years ago. The end pages of the letter (which were torn off and stored separately) are now lost. They were removed from the book in the late 70s and have been missing since about 1990.
* * *
In "The Acts of John" John the beloved disciple states: http://www.gnosis.org/library/actjohn.htm
§113
(down below)
O thou who hast kept me until this hour for thyself and untouched by union with a woman: who when in my youth I desired to marry didst appear unto me and say to me: John I have need of thee: who didst prepare for me also a sickness of the body: who when for the third time I would marry didst forthwith prevent me, and then at the third hour of the day saidst unto me on the sea: John, if thou hadst not been mine, I would have suffered thee to marry: who for two years didst blind me (or afflict mine eyes), and grant me to mourn and entreat thee: who in the third year didst open the eyes of my mind and also grant me my visible eyes: who when I saw clearly didst ordain that it should be grievous to me to look upon a woman:
* * *
Literature:
Scott G. Brown: Mark’s Other Gospel: Rethinking Morton Smith’s Controversial Discovery (Studies in Christianity and Judaism)
Morton Smith: The Secret Gospel: The Discovery and Interpretation of the Secret Gospel According to Mark
Robert Conner: The Secret Gospel of Mark
Morton Smith: Jesus the Magician
"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU
"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl
"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24
Amazon Review:
"Mark's Other Gospel brings a stiff dose of temperate reflection and rationality to a subject long in critical need of it. The book, a redaction and expansion of Scott Brown's doctoral dissertation, cuts a logical path through the thickets of 30 years of scholarly "folklore," removing "the weak, the misinformed, the fanciful, and the intellectually dishonest arguments" of which there have been more than a few. There are a number of reasons to praise this work. Here are a few of the more outstanding: First is the intellectual point of departure of the book. In large part, work on the "Secret Gospel" has been agenda-driven. Most critics of Smith's discovery and his interpretation of its significance have merely written in support of their "religious commitments" (to use Brown's very diplomatic terminology). Additionally, the majority have more or less closely followed Smith's interpretation of the evidence to the detriment of their own analyses. In contrast, Brown has had the temerity and good sense to step unencumbered from under Smith's shadow and address the textual evidence afresh, and has done so without disparaging the erudition or intelligence of Morton Smith. This approach has yielded rich rewards. Using a form of narrative analysis not contemplated when Smith published, Brown produces an examination of the text of Mark that moves well beyond the relatively superficial elements of vocabulary and syntax to reveal deeply embedded methods of Mark's narrative technique. The results of his study strongly confirm the authenticity of Clement's letter and the Markan fragments it contains, and offer a persuasive scenario for the preservation of both."
!!! MUST WATCH - Psychic project on "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting" !!! https://www.bitchute.com/video/bO6fdCNMRinU/
From a BBC documentary "Jesus the Evidence" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2YxoeBzC4CE
MAR SABA LETTER: The book is still in the patriarchal library. The latest effort to find the letter was done by Agamemnon Tselikas a few years ago. The end pages of the letter (which were torn off and stored separately) are now lost. They were removed from the book in the late 70s and have been missing since about 1990.
* * *
In "The Acts of John" John the beloved disciple states: http://www.gnosis.org/library/actjohn.htm
§113
(down below)
O thou who hast kept me until this hour for thyself and untouched by union with a woman: who when in my youth I desired to marry didst appear unto me and say to me: John I have need of thee: who didst prepare for me also a sickness of the body: who when for the third time I would marry didst forthwith prevent me, and then at the third hour of the day saidst unto me on the sea: John, if thou hadst not been mine, I would have suffered thee to marry: who for two years didst blind me (or afflict mine eyes), and grant me to mourn and entreat thee: who in the third year didst open the eyes of my mind and also grant me my visible eyes: who when I saw clearly didst ordain that it should be grievous to me to look upon a woman:
* * *
Literature:
Scott G. Brown: Mark’s Other Gospel: Rethinking Morton Smith’s Controversial Discovery (Studies in Christianity and Judaism)
Morton Smith: The Secret Gospel: The Discovery and Interpretation of the Secret Gospel According to Mark
Robert Conner: The Secret Gospel of Mark
Morton Smith: Jesus the Magician
"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU
"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl
"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24
Amazon Review:
"Mark's Other Gospel brings a stiff dose of temperate reflection and rationality to a subject long in critical need of it. The book, a redaction and expansion of Scott Brown's doctoral dissertation, cuts a logical path through the thickets of 30 years of scholarly "folklore," removing "the weak, the misinformed, the fanciful, and the intellectually dishonest arguments" of which there have been more than a few. There are a number of reasons to praise this work. Here are a few of the more outstanding: First is the intellectual point of departure of the book. In large part, work on the "Secret Gospel" has been agenda-driven. Most critics of Smith's discovery and his interpretation of its significance have merely written in support of their "religious commitments" (to use Brown's very diplomatic terminology). Additionally, the majority have more or less closely followed Smith's interpretation of the evidence to the detriment of their own analyses. In contrast, Brown has had the temerity and good sense to step unencumbered from under Smith's shadow and address the textual evidence afresh, and has done so without disparaging the erudition or intelligence of Morton Smith. This approach has yielded rich rewards. Using a form of narrative analysis not contemplated when Smith published, Brown produces an examination of the text of Mark that moves well beyond the relatively superficial elements of vocabulary and syntax to reveal deeply embedded methods of Mark's narrative technique. The results of his study strongly confirm the authenticity of Clement's letter and the Markan fragments it contains, and offer a persuasive scenario for the preservation of both."
!!! MUST WATCH - Psychic project on "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting" !!! https://www.bitchute.com/video/bO6fdCNMRinU/
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