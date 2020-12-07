BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Two Pronged Attack: Meet the Elite Law (Kirkland and Ellis) Firm That Is Defending Against Trump's Lawsuits While Representing Dominion Voting Systems
Global Agenda
Global Agenda
563 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
72 views • December 07, 2020
Jeffrey Epstein, Bill Barr, Kamala Harris, Alexander Acosta, Tony Podesta, etc. These are just a few names that come to mind who are associated with Chicago based Dominion Voting Systems.
I went down a Rabbit Hole today for a few hours and it was uninvited, but once I came out I was glad that I went down to check out what was calling me down there in the first place. What I found was a Law Firm that has been around since the early 2000's based out of Chicago, Illinois named Kirkland and Ellis who just happens to be the lead firm that represents Staple Street Capital. This company purchased ill fated Dominion Voting Systems recently and when you take a deeper look at all the connection(s) between Dominion Voting, Kirkland & Ellis and on the other side with Team Trump you will soon see why Kirkland and Ellis is the new 'attack dog' going after Trump. There are some very interesting connections. You will see.

#DominionVoting
#KirklandWells
#JeffreyEpstein


Related Links:

https://www.globalbankingandfinance.com/dominion-voting-systems-acquired-by-its-management-team-and-staple-street-capital/amp/


https://thespectator.info/2020/12/05/dominion-advisor-met-with-john-podesta-offering-anything-that-would-help-defeat-trump-according-to-email-released-by-wikileaks/

https://inthezellar.blogspot.com/2020/11/kirkland-ellis-dominion.html

https://populist.press/leaked-emails-dominion-advisor-met-with-john-podesta-offering-anything-that-would-help-defeat-trump/?utm_source=browser&;utm_medium=push_notification&utm_campaign=vwo_notification_1606778270&vwo_powered=1

Thanks for watching and listening. All the best. Mark @G.A.

Global Agenda Paypal: https://www.paypal.me/GlobalAgenda

Email: [email protected]

Please Subscribe to my Social Media Channels and Follow me on Twitter.

Global Agenda on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky

@GlobalAgenda on Parler
https://parler.com/profile/GlobalAgenda

GlobalAgenda
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClwdQ8YQDo9Sx3O8xwp8UJQ

GlobalAgenda II
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCASoo-Dv5sztEWgts5Nq7EQ

GlobalAgenda@BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/

GlobalAgenda @ Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalagenda

Flote.app
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
Keywords
election2020warroompandemicdominionvotingkirklandwells
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Tehran Warns Citizens Against Travel to EU States Gripped by Violent Protests

Tehran Warns Citizens Against Travel to EU States Gripped by Violent Protests

Garrison Vance
The MAGA Rug Pull: Why Trump Lost the Anti-War Vote

The MAGA Rug Pull: Why Trump Lost the Anti-War Vote

Mike Adams
Trilateral Talks on the Horizon: Putin Backs Restarting Ukraine Peace Dialogue with U.S. and Kyiv, Eyes November Talks

Trilateral Talks on the Horizon: Putin Backs Restarting Ukraine Peace Dialogue with U.S. and Kyiv, Eyes November Talks

Garrison Vance
Failed foreign relations rebranded: Washington&#8217;s new slogan sells retreat as strength, and the vacuum is already filling

Failed foreign relations rebranded: Washington’s new slogan sells retreat as strength, and the vacuum is already filling

Lance D Johnson
FEMA Shifts Disaster Response Duties to States Under New Federal Plan

FEMA Shifts Disaster Response Duties to States Under New Federal Plan

Douglas Harrington
Lebanon summoned to a U.S. military headquarters: disarm Hezbollah or the occupation drags on, as U.N. peacekeepers head for the exit

Lebanon summoned to a U.S. military headquarters: disarm Hezbollah or the occupation drags on, as U.N. peacekeepers head for the exit

Lance D Johnson
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy