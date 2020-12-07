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Two Pronged Attack: Meet the Elite Law (Kirkland and Ellis) Firm That Is Defending Against Trump's Lawsuits While Representing Dominion Voting Systems
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72 views • December 07, 2020
Jeffrey Epstein, Bill Barr, Kamala Harris, Alexander Acosta, Tony Podesta, etc. These are just a few names that come to mind who are associated with Chicago based Dominion Voting Systems.
I went down a Rabbit Hole today for a few hours and it was uninvited, but once I came out I was glad that I went down to check out what was calling me down there in the first place. What I found was a Law Firm that has been around since the early 2000's based out of Chicago, Illinois named Kirkland and Ellis who just happens to be the lead firm that represents Staple Street Capital. This company purchased ill fated Dominion Voting Systems recently and when you take a deeper look at all the connection(s) between Dominion Voting, Kirkland & Ellis and on the other side with Team Trump you will soon see why Kirkland and Ellis is the new 'attack dog' going after Trump. There are some very interesting connections. You will see.
#DominionVoting
#KirklandWells
#JeffreyEpstein
Related Links:
https://www.globalbankingandfinance.com/dominion-voting-systems-acquired-by-its-management-team-and-staple-street-capital/amp/
https://thespectator.info/2020/12/05/dominion-advisor-met-with-john-podesta-offering-anything-that-would-help-defeat-trump-according-to-email-released-by-wikileaks/
https://inthezellar.blogspot.com/2020/11/kirkland-ellis-dominion.html
https://populist.press/leaked-emails-dominion-advisor-met-with-john-podesta-offering-anything-that-would-help-defeat-trump/?utm_source=browser&;utm_medium=push_notification&utm_campaign=vwo_notification_1606778270&vwo_powered=1
Thanks for watching and listening. All the best. Mark @G.A.
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I went down a Rabbit Hole today for a few hours and it was uninvited, but once I came out I was glad that I went down to check out what was calling me down there in the first place. What I found was a Law Firm that has been around since the early 2000's based out of Chicago, Illinois named Kirkland and Ellis who just happens to be the lead firm that represents Staple Street Capital. This company purchased ill fated Dominion Voting Systems recently and when you take a deeper look at all the connection(s) between Dominion Voting, Kirkland & Ellis and on the other side with Team Trump you will soon see why Kirkland and Ellis is the new 'attack dog' going after Trump. There are some very interesting connections. You will see.
#DominionVoting
#KirklandWells
#JeffreyEpstein
Related Links:
https://www.globalbankingandfinance.com/dominion-voting-systems-acquired-by-its-management-team-and-staple-street-capital/amp/
https://thespectator.info/2020/12/05/dominion-advisor-met-with-john-podesta-offering-anything-that-would-help-defeat-trump-according-to-email-released-by-wikileaks/
https://inthezellar.blogspot.com/2020/11/kirkland-ellis-dominion.html
https://populist.press/leaked-emails-dominion-advisor-met-with-john-podesta-offering-anything-that-would-help-defeat-trump/?utm_source=browser&;utm_medium=push_notification&utm_campaign=vwo_notification_1606778270&vwo_powered=1
Thanks for watching and listening. All the best. Mark @G.A.
Global Agenda Paypal: https://www.paypal.me/GlobalAgenda
Email: [email protected]
Please Subscribe to my Social Media Channels and Follow me on Twitter.
Global Agenda on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
@GlobalAgenda on Parler
https://parler.com/profile/GlobalAgenda
GlobalAgenda
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClwdQ8YQDo9Sx3O8xwp8UJQ
GlobalAgenda II
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCASoo-Dv5sztEWgts5Nq7EQ
GlobalAgenda@BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/
GlobalAgenda @ Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalagenda
Flote.app
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
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