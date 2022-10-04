MIRRORED from TheBigResetMovie

29/09/22

https://clikview.com/watch/the-big-reset-movie-english-version_7OGf2OJ7dh3f9bi.html Following the declaration of the COVID-19 global pandemic, the society in which we live has undergone major changes. Through fear, policies have been carried out that under normal conditions would seem unthinkable. Meanwhile, concepts such as The Great Reset, the Fourth Industrial Revolution or transhumanism, remain unknown to the general public.





