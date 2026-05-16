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💗 WORDS 💪🏼
Twisted Light Worker
Twisted Light Worker
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Do words themselves have power?

Sound is a vibration, is it not?

Wouldn't that mean that the power is not in the meaning but in the intent of the vibration in the ether that is put into motion. Energy, Frequency and Vibration.





🔗☝️ 🌹🙏 💗💪🏼 ☕


Awaken to the spark of divine within.


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𝓘𝓷𝓽𝓻𝓸𝓭𝓾𝓬𝓮 𝓨𝓸𝓾𝓻𝓼𝓮𝓵𝓯 & 𝓯𝓲𝓷𝓭 𝓶𝓮 𝓱𝓮𝓻𝓮.


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✔ Telegram Thrivalism, Twisted Light Worker Main Channel- https://t.me/Thrivalism 💗🙏


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"Clarity is believing everything you think and feel. Lucidity is seeing to the source of everything you think and feel."

Mark Cloudfoot Gershon


🌹 ☕ 𝓫𝓾𝔂 𝓶𝓮 𝓪 𝓒𝓸𝓯𝓯𝓮𝓮 https://www.buymeacoffee.com/NeilSperling 🍺

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awakeningspiritualinspirationalempowermenttwistedlightworkerthrivalism
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