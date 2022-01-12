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ÄRZTIN AUF DER FLUCHT! 🚓🚨
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55 views • January 12, 2022
ÄRZTIN AUF DER FLUCHT! 🚓🚨
‼️ TEILEN ‼️
MUTIGE IMPFKRITISCHE ÄRZTIN AUF DER FLUCHT VOR BRD UND ANTIFA!
BITTE VIDEO TEILEN UND FÜR MEHR AUFMERKSAMKEIT SORGEN! DAS MUSS AN DIE ÖFFENTLICHKEIT! ES IST EIN SKANDAL, WIE MUTIGE MENSCHEN VON DER BRD UND ANTIFA VERFOLGT WERDEN!
Der Ärztin folgen 👉🏼 t.me/miteinander_mutig_sein
Video von t.me/WendezeitHannover
❗️TEILEN❗️
FOLGEN 👉🏽 T.ME/WEGGESPRITZT
TELEGRAM ZENSURFREI https://webk.telegram.org/
WEGGESPRITZT.TO 💉☠️
‼️ TEILEN ‼️
MUTIGE IMPFKRITISCHE ÄRZTIN AUF DER FLUCHT VOR BRD UND ANTIFA!
BITTE VIDEO TEILEN UND FÜR MEHR AUFMERKSAMKEIT SORGEN! DAS MUSS AN DIE ÖFFENTLICHKEIT! ES IST EIN SKANDAL, WIE MUTIGE MENSCHEN VON DER BRD UND ANTIFA VERFOLGT WERDEN!
Der Ärztin folgen 👉🏼 t.me/miteinander_mutig_sein
Video von t.me/WendezeitHannover
❗️TEILEN❗️
FOLGEN 👉🏽 T.ME/WEGGESPRITZT
TELEGRAM ZENSURFREI https://webk.telegram.org/
WEGGESPRITZT.TO 💉☠️
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