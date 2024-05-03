Red Pill Nation Hangout #373
1. 5:05 Henry Cavill is considering walking out of Production Deal with Games Workshop
2. 44:02 There’s a vested interest in keeping The Nashville Shooter Manifesto from going public
3. 1:07:02 TikTock has officially been banned
4. 1:27:21 Poland allows nuclear missiles on it’s territory
5. 1:45:37 Manosphere Section
A) Content Producer HuMAN is married!
B) A Proper Response to Lauren Southern’s video about treatment of Women on the Right
C) A Man who donated sperm anonymously is now being forced to pay child support
6. 2:23:35 College Protesters F’k around and found out. Ilhan Omar's daughter exposed for lying about ‘chemical’ weapons
Fully active and ALL videos are on Odysee please subscribe there as well
Most recent episodes have been uploaded to Rumble
https://www.patreon.com/RedPillNation
https://www.subscribestar.com/Neroke5
https://www.minds.com/group/714013773626613760/feed
https://theredpillnation.wordpress.com/
https://www.reddit.com/r/RedPillNation/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pgY8aBd2BPmb/
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/neroke05
https://www.mgtow.tv/@NerokeFive
https://parler.com/profile/Neroke0Five/posts
