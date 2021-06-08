BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Weaponizing Blockchain: Profiting on the Growth of Inequality with Alison McDowell
What is happening
What is happening
9780 followers
Follow
2
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
224 views • June 08, 2021
Fearless Nation



Alison McDowell is a fierce researcher on the issues of transhumanism and technocracy. I’ve wanted to interview Alison for quite a while. With technologies such as blockchain and digital transactions system being used to build the traintracks of tyranny with “vaccine passports”, it was time to have a conversation and conspire on what we can do.
In this interview we unpack the risks behind the use of blockchain, which is benefiting from the digitization of everything including people’s minds, emotions, and behaviors. Alison helps us understand that the medical or health passport is a trojan horse that traps ups into much greater controls. She makes connections between many different things from the weaponized social safety net, increased automation, the panopticon, and the robotic shift.
Big changes always take many years to engineer. Alison’s work is invaluable to understand what is happening: Traditional government functions being run by corporations using technocracy to extract 100% of the economic value with 100% control.
Source: Alison McDowell
Keywords
technocracytranshumanisminequalitygrowthcatherine austin fittssolari reportthe great resetalison mcdowellfearless nation
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Trump Says Russia Will Export Diesel, Lifts Sanctions

Trump Says Russia Will Export Diesel, Lifts Sanctions

Sterling Ashworth
Trump Calls for Ukraine to Elect New President, Citing Refusal of Peace Deals

Trump Calls for Ukraine to Elect New President, Citing Refusal of Peace Deals

Garrison Vance
Palestinian Authority Confirms Postponement of First Parliamentary Elections in 20 Years

Palestinian Authority Confirms Postponement of First Parliamentary Elections in 20 Years

Garrison Vance
Trump Just Begged Putin for a Diesel Bailout: The Energy Crisis Is Here and It&#8217;s Going to Get Worse

Trump Just Begged Putin for a Diesel Bailout: The Energy Crisis Is Here and It’s Going to Get Worse

Mike Adams
The MAHA Mirage: Why I&#8217;m Done Waiting for Political Saviors To Keep Their Promises

The MAHA Mirage: Why I’m Done Waiting for Political Saviors To Keep Their Promises

Mike Adams
Why Local AI Is the Real Revolution—and Big Tech&#8217;s Bubble Is About to Pop

Why Local AI Is the Real Revolution—and Big Tech’s Bubble Is About to Pop

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy