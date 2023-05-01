Claire Daley MEP Ireland - EU is Pumping Weapons to Ukraine, While Lecturing China about Peace

Claire Daley MEP from Ireland: They lectured China about peace while the EU is pumping weapons to Ukraine. They complained about the Chinese "provocation" in Taiwan, but did not say a word about US interference in the affairs of the island, which is internationally recognized as part of China.
