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Did Nikola Tesla Leave Us a Key to Free Energy?
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218 views • January 24, 2021
It’s evident that Nikola Tesla’s unfulfilled vision of wireless energy transmission has not been completely buried, and could still come to fruition in some form or another. Will the government figure out how to use it for destructive purposes, or will an innovator use it for the purpose Tesla intended it for? Free energy for all mankind.
What hidden knowledge lies in our ancient past? A team of renowned scholars has come together to decipher the riddle of our origins and piece together our forgotten history found in monuments and texts across the world.
Thousands of years ago, our ancestors embedded the answers to humanity’s greatest questions in the artifacts and architecture they left behind. Go beyond the surface-level myths with a team of scholars unveiling new findings and rewriting the stories mainstream history got wrong. Start your FREE trial today and stream two complete seasons, only on Gaia.
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Here’s a glimpse into some of the most pertinent topics that affect our world, today. http://bit.ly/MicroDose_FREE2Watch From Chemtrails to free energy and the secret space program, you are invited to examine the evidence presented by insiders. You can also explore the deeper mysteries such as astral projection, lucid dreaming, and psychic powers. No matter your interest, Gaia has what you are seeking. Watch Microdose: big ideas in bite-size pieces.
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What hidden knowledge lies in our ancient past? A team of renowned scholars has come together to decipher the riddle of our origins and piece together our forgotten history found in monuments and texts across the world.
Thousands of years ago, our ancestors embedded the answers to humanity’s greatest questions in the artifacts and architecture they left behind. Go beyond the surface-level myths with a team of scholars unveiling new findings and rewriting the stories mainstream history got wrong. Start your FREE trial today and stream two complete seasons, only on Gaia.
Start your Gaia FREE trial today and prepare for the TRIP of a lifetime. Gaia.com has so much to offer that it can be easy to get lost in all of it.
Here’s a glimpse into some of the most pertinent topics that affect our world, today. http://bit.ly/MicroDose_FREE2Watch From Chemtrails to free energy and the secret space program, you are invited to examine the evidence presented by insiders. You can also explore the deeper mysteries such as astral projection, lucid dreaming, and psychic powers. No matter your interest, Gaia has what you are seeking. Watch Microdose: big ideas in bite-size pieces.
Visit my Gaia Portal by clicking the link in the description below.
You can watch Free videos and join with a special 7-day FREE Trial.
https://www.gaia.com/garylite
◉ Please support my work on~ PATREON ~ https://www.patreon.com/garylite
◉ Gary Lite Merch: https://teespring.com/stores/gary-lite-2
◉ Like me on Facebook Gary Lite ~ ://www.facebook.com/GaryLite1111/
~ https://www.facebook.com/369news.net/
~ https://www.facebook.com/thehigherme/
◉ Gary Lite on Instagram ~ https://www.instagram.com/garylite_/?hl=en
◉ The Higher You on Instagram ~ https://www.instagram.com/the_higher_you_/?hl=en
◉ Twitter - @Gary_Lite
Read the FULL ARTICLE HERE with Translations in all Languages:
◉ My Websites:
http://garylite.com/
http://369news.net/
If you wish to make a small Donation click on the link below:
Thank you 🙏💗
◉ PayPal Donation Link: https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&;hosted_button_id=6QHHNJVALEQDN
#garylite #thehigheryou
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