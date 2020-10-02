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The Halftime Black Magick Show (#5) Transit of Venus Ritual Enactments
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426 views • October 02, 2020
Katy Perry - a sorceress? REALLY? Yes, and Missy Elliot, too! There just is no "plausible deniability." Aaron and I peel back the layers to expose the dark nature of the ritual magick performed in connection with the epic Transit of Venus Ritual during Super Bowl 49's Pepsi Halftime Show.
I had mentioned that there were two affirming signs received in connection with my study of the halftime show's many layers of ritual magick. You'll learn about both in this installment.
This video is #5 in the Transit of Venus series. Find "playlist" here:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm#transitvenus
This video on alternate platforms:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/WhoVLjYBh7gE/
https://youtu.be/ydAdf85cKZQ
Some resources mentioned in the video:
Jacob's Dying Words Prophesy the Celestial Sign of the Lord's Return in Judgement
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/year1991.htm
The Celestial Sign of Jacob's Dying Prophecy is Validated by Hidden Time Prophecies and Other Remarkable Signs https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/year1991_2.htm
How to stay in touch with Bob and Aaron's work:
Subscribe to the blog by email:
https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com/
The Open Scroll YouTube channel:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCREN5GiOOf1RBgBuQisZGyQ
The Open Scroll YouTube Community posts:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCREN5GiOOf1RBgBuQisZGyQ/community
The Open Scroll on BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/xp4orNlfAHpZ/
The Open Scroll on Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/bobtheopenscroll
Curious about the pending reset of time? See "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
I had mentioned that there were two affirming signs received in connection with my study of the halftime show's many layers of ritual magick. You'll learn about both in this installment.
This video is #5 in the Transit of Venus series. Find "playlist" here:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm#transitvenus
This video on alternate platforms:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/WhoVLjYBh7gE/
https://youtu.be/ydAdf85cKZQ
Some resources mentioned in the video:
Jacob's Dying Words Prophesy the Celestial Sign of the Lord's Return in Judgement
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/year1991.htm
The Celestial Sign of Jacob's Dying Prophecy is Validated by Hidden Time Prophecies and Other Remarkable Signs https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/year1991_2.htm
How to stay in touch with Bob and Aaron's work:
Subscribe to the blog by email:
https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com/
The Open Scroll YouTube channel:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCREN5GiOOf1RBgBuQisZGyQ
The Open Scroll YouTube Community posts:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCREN5GiOOf1RBgBuQisZGyQ/community
The Open Scroll on BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/xp4orNlfAHpZ/
The Open Scroll on Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/bobtheopenscroll
Curious about the pending reset of time? See "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
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