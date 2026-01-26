BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
GOSPEL OF THOMAS
BROADCASTING FROM ONTARIThe Gospel of Thomas is an ancient non-canonical sayings gospel, discovered in 1945 among the Nag Hammadi library in Egypt. Written in Coptic (likely translated from an earlier Greek original), it consists of 114 logia (sayings) attributed to Jesus, introduced as secret teachings revealed to "Didymos Judas Thomas" (the twin). Unlike the canonical Gospels, it contains no narrative—no miracles, passion, resurrection, birth stories, or parables in extended form. Instead, it presents standalone sayings, some paralleling the Synoptics (Matthew, Mark, Luke), others unique.Scholars debate its date: some propose mid-1st to early 2nd century, viewing parts as preserving early independent traditions of Jesus' words, potentially predating or contemporaneous with the Synoptics. Others see it as a later 2nd-century text influenced by them. Its theology emphasizes esoteric knowledge (gnosis) for salvation: finding the divine kingdom already within oneself and all things, recognizing the divine spark, and achieving spiritual unity or enlightenment. Themes include seeking and finding inner truth, the kingdom as present reality rather than future event, and transcending dualities.The text's mystical, wisdom-oriented tone aligns with early Christian diversity, including proto-Gnostic elements, though it lacks full Gnostic mythology. Excluded from the New Testament canon, it remains one of the most studied non-canonical gospels for insights into alternative early Christianities and possible authentic Jesus traditionsO CANADA

