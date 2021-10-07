18 DAYS HARD TIME! SAMANTHA HILL LEARNED THE SECRET TO SAVING HOSPITALIZED LOVED ONES

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Samantha Hill has an extraordinary story about her mother almost getting trapped in a local hospital with COVID-19. Samantha and her sister had to think fast, study hard and go to war with the hospital staff. They learned a lot during that battle and they are ready to share that knowledge with you to save your loved ones who may end up in the hospital. Samantha has created an advocacy group called "The Patient Playbook".
Learn more at: ThePatientPlaybook.com
Reach Samantha at: [email protected]