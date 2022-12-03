No future for Twitter unless it complies with new law - EU warns Elon Musk

RT





EU has warned Elon Musk to do a lot more to tackle disinformation on Twitter, if he wants the platform to still be available for European users.





Earlier this year, the bloc passed new rules on centralized enforcement of data protection, meaning tougher oversight of major online platforms. If Twitter is non-compliant, it could be fined up to 6 percent of its global revenue and even banned from operating in the EU.





