Jack Posobiec: Charlie Kirk's death is a turning point for Western civilization - clip at Charlie Kirk's memorial

Jack Posobiec: Charlie Kirk's death is a turning point for Western civilization
"A century from now, when they write of the two or three pivotal moments that led to saving of western civilization, they will write that the sacrifice of Charles James Kirk was the turning point," the American journalist said.