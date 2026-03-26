The Scarcity Lie Is Over –the Soil Repatriation Act Are About to Change Everything

Kristy Allen delivers a powerful exposé of the scarcity narrative that has enslaved humanity for generations—and reveals the quiet revolution that is dismantling it.





Elon Musk said it plainly: "Prices will drop like a rock because we won't need oil or gas. Tesla free energy is where we're all headed. Nothing will be the same." For too long, we've been told we are running out of everything—oil, water, land, hope. But the receipts of 2026 tell a very different story.





Kristy connects the dots between the Nebraska Sandhills fires, Bill Gates' 20,000 acres of land, and the $700 million loan he took out against that soil in 2021. When independent ranchers watch their livelihoods turn to ash, the billionaire waits with liquid cash to acquire the surrounding water rights for pennies on the dollar. This is not a natural disaster. It is the invisible landlord in action.





But the tables are turning. Executive Order 13818, signed in December 2017, allows for the blocking and seizure of property of any person involved in serious corruption or human rights abuse. If these land grabs, energy suppression, and water monopolies are part of a coordinated globalist agenda, that land belongs to the sovereign people.

NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.





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NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.