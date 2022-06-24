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IMPERIAL NARRATIVE CONTROL HAS FIVE DISTINCT ELEMENTS
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Imperial Narrative Control Has Five Distinct Elements

June 24, 2022

Caitlin Johnstone

Notes From The Edge Of The Narrative Matrix

All of our world's worst problems are created by the powerful. The powerful will keep creating those problems until ordinary people use their superior numbers to make them stop. Ordinary people don't use their superior numbers to stop the powerful because the powerful are continuously manipulating people's understanding of what's going on.

Humans are storytelling creatures. If you can control the stories humans are telling themselves about the world, you control the humans, and you control the world.

Mental narrative plays a hugely prominent role in human experience; if you've ever tried to still your mind in meditation you know exactly what I'm talking about. Babbling thought stories dominate our experience of reality. It makes sense then that if you can influence those stories, you're effectively influencing someone's experience of reality.

The powerful manipulate the dominant narratives of our society in approximately five major ways: propaganda, censorship, Silicon Valley algorithm manipulation, government secrecy, and the war on journalism. Like the fingers on a hand they are distinct from each other and each play their own role, but they're all part of the same thing and work together toward the same goal. They're all just different aspects of the US-centralized empire's narrative control system.

Reading by Tim Foley

Original: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8UhKgxM3WGk

Article with links: https://caitlinjohnstone.substack.com/p/imperial-narrative-control-has-five

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Keywords
censorshippropagandaspoiler alertwar on journalismgovernment secrecyimperial narrative controlalgorithm manipulation
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