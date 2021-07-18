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Global Disasters like in 'The Day after Tomorrow'
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153 views • July 18, 2021
God's impending wrath relates to mankind's destruction of the planet. The movie "The Day the Earth Stood Still” deals with such a global disaster. In this movie, aliens come to save Planet Earth before it's too late, but ironically, the fate of the planet necessitates the end of humanity. Many people sense impending doom from the impact of humans on the environment. In The Book of Revelation, when Jesus returns God punishes those who squander the Earth's resources and reject the teachings of His Son. Are you willing to make the changes that are needed in order to escape God's wrath?
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