© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Do they own the world?
Follow
0
Share
Report
10 views • September 05, 2021
Not only Big-Pharma owns the world, but regarding vaccines, it has been misinforming the public for a long time. Here is virologist Mark Van Ranst in action a few years ago.
Source: https://odysee.com/@RealitySplit:e/BLACKROCK-AND-VANGUARD-OWN-THE-WORLD:1?r=AZbFrCxjhhHyr94gNLRKDkdP8DrDyXuj
More info:
https://www.rioguzman.com
https://bestevolve.com
www.amazon.com/author/sguzmanc
Source: https://odysee.com/@RealitySplit:e/BLACKROCK-AND-VANGUARD-OWN-THE-WORLD:1?r=AZbFrCxjhhHyr94gNLRKDkdP8DrDyXuj
More info:
https://www.rioguzman.com
https://bestevolve.com
www.amazon.com/author/sguzmanc
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.