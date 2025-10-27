The J6 Pipe Bomb Story Takes A Turn

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Questions & Revelations About That New Video
* Last week, the FBI suddenly released higher-quality video of the 2021 DNC/RNC pipe bomb suspect.
* It is the same video from earlier this year, but they added another 2 minutes of footage.
* They renewed a $500K reward for information leading to an arrest.
* Did someone move the pipe bomb on January 6th?
* Is the FBI hiding it?
Redacted News (27 October 2025)
https://rumble.com/v70vkpk-bombshell-someone-moved-the-pipebomb-on-january-6th-and-the-fbi-is-hiding-i.html