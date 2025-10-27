The J6 Pipe Bomb Story Takes A Turn

Questions & Revelations About That New Video

* Last week, the FBI suddenly released higher-quality video of the 2021 DNC/RNC pipe bomb suspect.

* It is the same video from earlier this year, but they added another 2 minutes of footage.

* They renewed a $500K reward for information leading to an arrest.

* Did someone move the pipe bomb on January 6th?

* Is the FBI hiding it?





Redacted News (27 October 2025)

https://rumble.com/v70vkpk-bombshell-someone-moved-the-pipebomb-on-january-6th-and-the-fbi-is-hiding-i.html

https://youtu.be/1DoJ126vIG0