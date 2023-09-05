Create New Account
Shock & Awe
Fire & Grace Church
January 10th, 2021

Pastor Dean Odle speaks on the current state of the United States of America. In 2014, Pastor Dean had a vision of America getting shocked back to life. Holdfast to Jesus Christ as our country goes through this near-death experience.

https://www.deanodle.org/single-post/2014/09/08/a-vision-of-shock-awe-for-america


https://www.hopkinsmedicine.org/news/newsroom/news-releases/johns-hopkins-researchers-engineer-tiny-shape-changing-machines-that-deliver-medicine-efficiently-to-the-gi-tract

Keywords
americatribulationwardean odle

