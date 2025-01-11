UK Rape Gangs Scandal: Starmer Under Fire!

https://x.com/Keir_Starmer?t=mfBjd3GINkz8pBA7WPfHAw&s=09





🔴 Exposing the Grooming Gangs Scandal: A Deep Dive into Systemic Failures and Demands for Justice





In this eye-opening video, we uncover the horrific abuse and silencing of vulnerable young girls by grooming gangs. Outrage grows over the authorities' failure to protect these victims, and political figures like Jess Phillips and Sir Keir Starmer face intense scrutiny. Institutions such as the police, social services, and the Crown Prosecution Service are accused of gross negligence, ignoring repeated warning signs, and dismissing victims.





Explore the clamor for a full, independent inquiry, the scrutiny of Starmer's CPS tenure, and Elon Musk's explosive criticism. Join the debate on political correctness, institutional accountability, and the urgent need for systemic reform to rebuild public trust.





