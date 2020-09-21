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Joe Dirt Biden - 720,000,000 Women
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45 views • September 21, 2020
Joe Dirt Biden wants 720,000,000 woman back in the workforce when the US has a total population of 328,000,000.
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#biden720000000 #bidenmath #joebrains #creepyjoebiden #sleepyjoebiden #joeidiot #joemoron #joedirtbiden #bidensucks #dailyjoe #dailyjoebiden #joebiden #biden #biden2020 #joekamala #bidendenial #trump #trump2020 #maga #maga2020 #kag #americafirst
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