BANKING CRISIS HAS JUST BEGUN! - They Want A Cashless Society! - Dr. Kirk Elliott Explains

Josh Sigurdson talks with Dr. Kirk Elliott about the latest news on the banking crisis as contagion risk faces over 186 banks worldwide following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Credit Suisse.
The banking crisis has just begun according to Jamie Dimon of JP Morgan and it will likely be used (order out of chaos) to bring in a centrally planned cashless society connected with a new global monetary system (BRICS) and will lead to carbon credits and total restriction of financial freedoms.
The European Union alongside most central banks in the world are rolling out their CBDCs right as the global financial system collapses. Christine Lagarde acknowledges that CBDCs will be used to control people. This is one of the most dangerous scenarios humanity has ever faced.
There are solutions however and we're already seeing several US states and several foreign governments stock pile gold and silver. Tennessee has just passed a new bill to stockpile gold and silver in the face of the financial crisis.
In this video, we break down the problems and the solutions.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
World Alternative Media
2023
