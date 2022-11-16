We Have a Revolution in Front of Us | by Lynette Zang

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970



Beyond Gold & Silver

Nov 14, 2022

🗣 There's no doubt in my mind, but we are headed into a hyperinflationary depression. On Mantra Monday's, I talk about my mantra, Food, Water, Energy, Security, Barterability, Wealth Preservation, Community and Shelter and why it matters to have these pieces in place before the crisis gets worse. If you'd like to be as self-sufficient and independent as possible concerning Wealth Preservation, Food, Water, Energy, Security, Barterability, Community, and Shelter. Then you've come to the right place. Please remember that my "Step-1" was Wealth Preservation because it's a lot harder to develop the rest of these pieces if your money disintegrates with hyperinflation. To learn the strategy I employed first, click the link here to Schedule a Call: https://calendly.com/itmtrading/bgs?u... ________ 📞 Or if it’s more urgent, you may call direct: 866-393-1002 🍅 Free Webinar 👉 "How To Grow Lots Of Food" This is for people who want the fastest and easiest ways to produce healthy and delicious meat, eggs, and vegetables." Register Here: http://www.bgsfood101.com/ 🔴 To Receive New Tips and Updated Information, Subscribe here: https://www.youtube.com/c/BeyondGoldSilver 🔗 To see Lynette's slides and links from this video: https://beyondgoldandsilver.com/we-ha... 📖 Chapters: 0:00 Mantra Monday

0:56 Food

2:32 Water

4:31 Energy

6:19 Security

8:35 Barterability

10:48 Wealth Preservation

13:36 Community

14:55 Shelter 🌱

For More Blogs and Information: https://beyondgoldandsilver.com ⬇️ Follow Lynette Zang on Socials for More Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lynettezang/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/itmtrading_zang Podcast: https://anchor.fm/itmtrading 🚨BEWARE OF SCAMMERS🚨 Some accounts may be impersonating BGS and ITM Trading in the comments. Our comments will have a distinguishable verified symbol. Please beware, we will never message you asking you to give us money or talk to us on other platforms such as WhatsApp. Beyond Gold & Silver and ITM Trading are our only YouTube channels. _____________ FYI: ITM Trading is comprised of Precious Metals and Economic Experts. They are not financial planners, nor do they give general financial consulting. They are economic experts and sell Gold & Silver to Strategic Investors who want to protect their wealth with the proper types, dates, and qualities of precious metals. For more info Call: 866-393-1002 If you have questions to submit for our Q&A Video Series, send them to: [email protected] You can also email us at: [email protected] Homepage: https://beyondgoldandsilver.com/ Beyond Gold and Silver Twitter: https://twitter.com/itmtrading_bgs Beyond Gold & Silver - by ITM Trading Inc. © Copyright, 1995 - 2022 All Rights Reserved. #economy #prepping #community